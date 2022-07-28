Tata International Africa announces new John Deere dealerships

Tata International Africa has expanded its footprint in Africa as a trusted John Deere dealer in Tanzania and Malawi to support the agricultural and construction markets

Tata and John Deere will provide equipment dedicated to the success of their customers, to those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's dramatically increasing need for food, clothes, and infrastructure.

Jaco Beyers, managing director of John Deere AME, commented, “At John Deere, we are committed to living out our strategy of providing customers with the best products, service, and aftermarket support in agriculture, construction and forestry. Tata International is a true partner and is also invested and dedicated to this strategy. Tata supports our customers in delivering sustainable food production and creating infrastructure in Africa.”

Len Brand, CEO of Tata International Africa, added, “Tata International Africa’s solid reputation of supporting John Deere products in several countries in Africa has enabled us to make this commitment in Tanzania and Malawi. We are extremely proud to have been given this opportunity to represent the brand in more countries on the continent.

“Tanzania and Malawi’s diverse mining and mineral industries, as well as the all-important agricultural sector, play a significant role in the development of their economies. We look forward to contributing to the further development of these economies and their populations with this expansion and pledge our support to the customers through our uptime strategy.

John Deere and Tata International Africa will further expand their construction and forestry operations into the Ivory Coast, and their agricultural, construction, and forestry operations into Senegal.