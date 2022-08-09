Orica gains valuable addition to digital solutions platform with Axis acquisition

Orica has entered into an agreement to acquire Axis Mining Technology, a leader in the design development and manufacture of specialised geospatial tools and instruments for the mining industry

Axis represents a highly strategic acquisition and a valuable addition to Orica’s digital solutions platform, positioning it to become the industry’s first integrated, end-to-end, mine to mill solutions provider. Axis’ existing management team will enter into new employment agreements with Orica and are committed to ensuring a successful integration of the business.

Orica managing director and CEO, Sanjeev Gandhi, commented, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Axis into Orica. This strategic acquisition further strengthens our existing digital solutions vertical and expands our orebody intelligence portfolio upstream.

“Orica’s purpose is to sustainably mobilise the earth’s resources and achieving this starts with a better understanding of the orebody at the start of the mining value chain. I believe that Axis’ differentiated geospatial tools and instruments, combined with our existing suite of digital solutions will provide compelling orebody intelligence to customers and support the delivery of the industry's first end-to-end solutions platform, from mine to mill.”