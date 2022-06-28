Heneways take on delivery of forklifts from Smith Power Equipment

Created: Tuesday, 28 June 2022 10:25

Heneways, one of the leading freight management and logistics operators in South Africa, have taken on delivery of new forklifts from Smith Power, an import and distribution company representing world-wide leading brands in specialist machinery, distributed throughout South Africa

As part of its fleet replacement programme, Heneways Freight Services has added two forklifts for its Johannesburg and Durban branches, opting for a Baoli KBD 4-ton counterbalance unit and a reach truck from Smith Power Equipment.

The KBD 4-ton, delivered to Durban,is equipped with hydraulics for use with a paper roll clamp, and comfort is enhanced by the full suspended cabin, which reduces vibrations. The cabin is spacious, easily accessible, guarantees maximum visibility, and increases safety on site, according to Vivian Gravett, area sales manager, Baoli Forklifts at Smith Power Equipment.

The reach truck, delivered to Johannesburg, has a lithium-ion (Li-on) battery, which offers high efficiency and longevity. Gravett said, “Given that Li-on batteries require less time to charge than their lead-acid counterparts, this solution will help the client increase productivity. Unlike lead acid batteries, Li-on batteries can be opportunity-charged, thus reducing downtime significantly.”

Smith Power also offers a forklift rental service, which allows for customer budget flexibility, and allows customers to have reliable machines on site at a set price. “As part of the rental deal, Smith Power Equipment handles the service and maintenance of the machine, thus providing the customer with greater uptime, higher productivity and greater cash flow, enabling companies to grow their business,” Gravett added.