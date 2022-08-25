Epiroc acquires mining equipment manufacturer

Created: Thursday, 25 August 2022 09:18

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has signed an agreement to acquire AARD Mining Equipment, a South African mining equipment manufacturer

AARD designs, manufactures, services and supports a wide range of mining equipment, specialising in low-profile underground machines for mines with low mining heights. The high-quality products include drill rigs, bolters, loaders, scalers, and more.

With a customer base mainly focused in the southern Africa region, AARD has approximately 200 employees.

“AARD has reputable and reliable products that complement our underground product portfolio well,” commented Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “This acquisition will further strengthen our growth ambitions in Africa and beyond. We are looking forward to welcoming the great team at AARD to Epiroc.”

Mike Adendorff, AARD’s CEO, added, "We are excited about the prospect of continuing to grow the business within the Epiroc Group.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the next few months.