Moroccan-built modules delivered for UK project

Created: Wednesday, 12 October 2022 09:17

Bouygues UK has completed a modular project in Canterbury, UK, with 430 modules built in a dedicated factory in Morocco

491 bedrooms were completed for student accommodation in the UK city, delivered through modular construction. A range of rooms were delivered from studios to premium rooms with an en-suite, all of which have access to a fitness studio, games area, roof terrace, courtyard, a study area and laundry facilities.

Offsite production is part of the UK Government’s roadmap for construction, and so Bouygues UK built a dedicated factory in Morocco to produce the student accommodation modules, which were then transported directly to the construction site in Canterbury for installation. This process results in a shorter build time, less disturbance on site, a reduction in risk and improved quality.

Rob Bradley, CEO of Bouygues UK, said, “Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) is a crucial part of the future for construction, and we have learned a tremendous amount from this scheme, which stands us in great stead for future modular projects. Its successful delivery is a result of great collaboration, between Bouygues UK, Linkcity, Uliving, Canterbury City Council and our colleagues in Morocco, where we built a dedicated factory to manufacture the modules. We are looking forward to utilising these skills much more going forward.”