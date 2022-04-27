Metso Outotec collaborates with Panafrican Equipment Group

Metso Outotec and Panafrican Equipment Group have signed a distribution agreement for Metso Outotec’s stationary and mobile crushing and screening equipment for the aggregates and mining contractors customers segments

The agreement covers Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, where Panafrican Equipment Group has already an extensive presence in the construction and mining businesses.

Olli-Pekka Oksanen, SVP of global distribution management in the aggregates business area at Metso Outotec, said, “We believe that our co-operation with Panafrican Equipment Group will help us improve our service towards our customers who invest in equipment and also better support them in the aftermarket side. What we will offer is better agility, service and presence in the market.”

Scott McCaw, CEO of Panafrican Equipment Group, remarked, “Panafrican was seeking a comprehensive crushing solution to complement our product offering across all our markets. The Metso Outotec product line provides us with a product line that is the market leader in crushing and screening.”