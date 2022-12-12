Epiroc enhances collision avoidance systems through acquisition of Mernok Elektronik

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has sought to strengthen its position as a leading provider of automation and saety solutions for mining operations by agreeing to acquire Mernok Elektronik Ltd, a South African company that provides advanced collision avoidance systems for mining companies

Mernok Elektronik, headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa, designs and produces proximity detection technologies and collision avoidance systems of the highest level (EMESRT Level 9) applicable for either a single machine or an entire mixed fleet of machines regardless of manufacturer or type of equipment. Mernok Elektronik’s customers are primarily in Africa and the systems reduce the risk of vehicle accidents, strengthening operator safety as well as productivity.

“Collision avoidance is critical for the mining industry to strengthen safety and productivity, and Mernok’s advanced solutions complement Epiroc’s existing equipment and automation offering well,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “Together we will provide complete collision avoidance solutions to the highest industry standards to support our customers on their journey towards the safest and most optimal operations. We look forward to welcoming the dynamic Mernok team to Epiroc.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q1 2023.