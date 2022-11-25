Egypt's first Potain MCR 295 cranes begin work for Maspero Triangle Project

Egyptian Potain dealer IDP has successfully erected and commissioned the country’s first two Potain MCR 295 luffing jib tower cranes to help contactor, Orascom Construction, develop the Maspero Triangle district in downtown Cairo

“The Potain brand’s reputation for quality and innovative technology gave us the trust and confidence to expand our fleet with the new MCR 295 cranes. We are proud to have the first units in Egypt working on this prestigious project,” said Hossam Mounir, equipment deputy director at Orascom Construction.

Given the limited space on the 75-acre are by the River Nile, Orascom Construction needed cranes that were not only reliable, consistent, and high performing, but which could also work efficiently on a confined jobsite, helping to meet delivery deadlines.

With a 60 m jib length and load capacity of up to 16 t, the two Potain MCR 295 luffing jib cranes were ideal for the job. The compact and versatile design with near-vertical luffing capability enables multiple cranes to be positioned on site and avoids oversailing existing buildings.

“We were impressed by the speed and professionalism with which the IDP field service team and Potain technicians erected the cranes on site, and they have since been proving their worth on this upscale project as world-class machines,” Mounir said.

IDP and Potain erected the cranes with an initial 37 m height under hook and they will reach a final height under hook of 150 m. The cranes will remain on site for approximately three years.

The project, estimated at approximately US$400mn, is part of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's development plan and aims to transform the area into a thriving hub for living, working, and relaxing. The western side of the project has been allocated for administrative and commercial purposes, while the centre will be an entertainment area. There will also be hotels and tourist attractions facing the River Nile.