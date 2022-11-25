Complete construction solutions for Africa

With vital construction projects underway across the continent, Mantrac is on a mission to provide profitable and dependable solutions to meet whatever needs that arise

According to Mantrac, there are more than 570 major construction projects underway in Africa worth an estimation of US$450bn. A significant number of these derive from the energy sector as the continent continues to fight for universal energy access, while other sectors such as the transportation (including roads, airports and railways) are also making a notable contribution to this figure. With such vital projects at stake, finding the right equipment, supplier and aftermarket provider is key.

For the past 40 years, Mantrac Group has been providing end-toend construction solutions across Africa’s various territories. As one of the largest authorised Caterpillar dealers in Africa, Mantrac supports the entire market across all industries, including construction, forestry, oil and gas, mining, industry power and manufacturing; and across all machinery needs including earth moving machines, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, loaders, bulldozers, drills, compactors, crushers, batching plant and more.

Mantrac experts are also on hand to train teams to properly manage their fleet and utilise cutting-edge technology such as Cat Grade and semi and fully autonomous machines, to see increases in productivity and profits, including 45% higher uptime and a 30% reduction in fuel cost.

Mantrac aims to give its customers peace of mind with strong guarantees and warranties of up to 24,000 hours of coverage. Flexibility is also on offer when it comes to finances. With Mantrac, companies can access a range of options for flexible ownership to suit any budget. From equipment buyback and rental, to training for personnel to active fleet management and maintenance contracts, whatever the need, Mantrac has a solution.

Committed to success

As the preferred partner worldwide, Mantrac supplies products recognised for excellence in quality and value, aiming to be a market leader in every region of operation while being good corporate citizens. Customers can talk to professional experts for help finding the best contractors in specific areas and managing all aspects of the construction process to ensure the success of projects before the ground has even been broken.

To help highlight the right equipment for specific operations and as a display of their commitment to their customers, Mantrac is currently delivering unique construction webinars which are available live and recorded. Mantrac Live & Cat Expo Live are being delivered to showcase the best the company has on offer in the form of exclusive product demonstrations, new product launches, best practices and Q&As with experts.

Visit www.mantracgroup.com for more information and register for the company’s Build Africa Together webinar series at: https://www.mantracgroup.com/construction-webinar/