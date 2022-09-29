Cat showcases new 789 mining truck

Created: Thursday, 29 September 2022 13:15

Mining industry giant Cat has launched their new 789 Mining Truck which promises to deliver the same legacy of proven performance as their previous machines

The design offers a weight advantage to haul more material every load and deliver a cost-per-ton advantage. The 789 moves more material with less fuel, offering up to 9% reduced fuel consumption compared to the Tier 2 design.

An advanced powertrain increases engine life by 12% and offers the highest horsepower in its class, meaning the mining truck features 10% more payload and is more than 5% fasters on grade than competitors.

Delivering long-life reliability, the new Cat 3516E engine features design modifications to the camshaft and piston for optimal fuel efficiency, and the structural improvements to the cylinder head and crankshaft deliver 12% more durability than previous engines.

The 789 allows a choice of numerous body style configurations to meet specific site needs. The High-Performance Body maximises payload by reducing the weight by 2-5 tons. The Mine Specific Body excels in mature mines, while the Combination Body combines features of high volume and optional liners to haul both ore and overburden.

The more ergonomic cab also improves operator efficiency and productivity, with a 17% wider design with adjustable centre console offers 34% more operator space, 11% more legroom and 19% more shoulder room. The cab also offers 40% less Sound Pressure Level (SPL).

The new telematics platform promotes greater data acquisition, and faster transmission to locally hosted or cloud-based applications such as Cat MineStar Solutions. Available MineStar Fleet, Detect and Health Equipment Insights, along with standard haul roads analytics, help to improve operator performance, maintenance and machine life.

Superior braking and retarding control for the 789 is delivered by Caterpillar’s patented, oil-cooled, multiple disc brakes to provide immediate, fade-resistant braking and retarding.

The 789 next generation mining truck replaces the current 789 Stage V/Tier 4 Final model.