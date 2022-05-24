A cutting-edge solution for industrial concrete surface treatment

Convergent Group’s Pentra-Sil floor care solutions provides cutting-edge solution for industrial concrete surface treatment

Pentra-Sil® (244+), a high-performance lithium hardener, densifier and sealer, is formulated to protect existing concrete against damage from salt, freeze-thaw, moisture and steel corrosion.

Pentra-Sil® (244+) reduces chloride ion intrusion, dustproofs, hardens and fortifies the surface, protects against salt and freeze/thaw damage, hardens, densifies and dust-proofs and reduces efflorescence and surface sweating.

The product line is a great concrete sealer for stamped concrete, works hard at strengthening these stamped concrete surfaces and minimising damage.

The product family also helps the concrete sealer to prevent gel formation and save on costly cleaning and repairs further down the line.

Pentra-Guard (EXT) is a great choice as it will give the customer’s concrete a glossy look while protecting and extending the life of your concrete.