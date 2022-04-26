Trina Solar reaches module milestone

Created: Tuesday, 26 April 2022 09:00

Trina Solar, a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, has officially shipped 100GW of modules in the 25 years since the company was founded in 1997

Collectively, the 100GW of PV modules can generate about 135bn kWh of clean-energy power, reducing annual global CO2 emissions by 135mn tons, and standard coal consumption by 54.54mn tons.

“We are very proud to achieve this significant feat at Trina Solar. Marking the 100GW of shipments is the beginning of a new energy era where solar PV is the main driving force. As we mark a quarter of a century, Trina Solar renews its commitment to lead the solar industry in facilitating the conversion to a carbon-free new world,” commented Gao Jifan, chairman, Trina Solar.

Antonio Jimenez, vice president and managing director, Trina Solar Middle East & Africa Region, added, “We are extremely happy with this significant achievement which comes at a time when we also celebrate our 25th anniversary. With Dubai as the regional hub for clean energy and energy innovation, we will continue to use open technology innovation to enlarge the scope for growth and achieve sustainable development, leading the industry towards the vision of a green and carbon-free economy”.

Based on its excellent product performance, Trina Solar has scored 100% in the Bloomberg New Energy Finance Bankability Survey for six consecutive years as a top bankable module supplier. The company has also achieved excellent test results in the PVEL (PV Evolution Labs) Product Qualification Program for seven consecutive years.