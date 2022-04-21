Bechtel and CWP Global to advance energy transition in North Africa

Created: Thursday, 21 April 2022 14:37

CWP Global has selected Bechtel Energy Technologies & Solutions (BETS) to support developments of large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia facilities in North Africa

The agreement will facilitate ongoing conceptual and early planning solutions in selecting optimal integrated configurations for the facilities.

Alex Hewitt, CWP Global CEO, commented, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Bechtel on conceptual and planning solutions for one of our flagship green hydrogen projects in Africa.

“Their technological and scientific expertise will allow us to accelerate the next stage of project development, and keep us on the right track to deliver the first million tons of green hydrogen and ammonia by 2028, helping CWP Global support the decarbonisation of key global industries on the road to net zero.”

Jamie Cochrane, manager of Energy Transition at Bechtel, added, “Bechtel is focused on energy transition projects as part of our commitment to support the world’s path to Net Zero. We are excited to work with customers like CWP who are committed to decreasing carbon emissions and shaping the future of energy.

“Large-scale, complex green ammonia production projects will decarbonise global energy consumption. We continue to provide both technical solutions and global mega project planning and execution capabilities to help our customers deliver these projects.”

Bechtel will support CWP on their next steps towards developing and building complex green hydrogen hubs. CWP benefits from leveraging Bechtel’s track record in engineering large-scale projects combined with rich process optimization and energy integration expertise of BETS. The overall assessment will include recommendations for a techno-economic implementation plan, starting with how electrolyser capacity requirements align with location specific design challenges, cooling water supply, and wastewater disposal for CWP Global’s portfolio of green projects.