Wärtsilä’s new Decarbonisation Services to help African industries reduce carbon footprint and energy costs

Created: Wednesday, 01 June 2022 10:31

Wärtsilä’s Decarbonisation Services business model utilises Wärtsilä’s sophisticated power system modelling and optimisation tools alongside in-house expertise to reduce power system emissions

It also ensures power availability with the lowest cost of electricity, with the ultimate aim to help customers decarbonise their assets.

Initially, the service will focus on existing Wärtsilä customers in the mining and industrial sectors, as well as small-scale power utilities. It is carried out in long-term partnership with the customer and is outcome-based, with Wärtsilä’s success tied to the customer’s gains.

Globally, Wärtsilä estimates, that its existing customers in the mining and industrial sectors have a carbon reduction potential of 460,000 tonnes per annum with initial optimisation projects.

Decarbonisation Services are designed to support customers in identifying and implementing the solutions needed to decarbonise their power systems, taking into consideration their long-term planning and CO2 emission reduction targets. Wärtsilä’s approach to meeting these challenges is holistic, both creating and executing the roadmap to reduce emissions.

Power system modelling and dynamic simulations are used to identify the potential and create the decarbonisation roadmap. Implementation of this roadmap is carried out using the GEMS Digital Energy Platform to achieve continuous optimisation of the microgrid and all its assets. For example, fuel conversions, energy storage integration, and adding more renewables into the system can be part of the roadmap.

“We appreciate that customers around the world are working hard to decarbonise their operations. Decarbonisation Services can help speed this process, while ultimately delivering benefits in cost reductions, increased reliability, optimised efficiency, and realisation of their future vision, which is why we are ramping up our support with this new business model,” explained Sushil Purohit, president, Wärtsilä Energy and executive vice president at Wärtsilä.