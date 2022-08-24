Nordgold’s Lefa gold mine welcomes new power plant

Nordgold Group, an internationally diversified gold producer, has launched a new 33MW power plant at its Lefa gold mine in Guinea

The US$30mn project was designed and constructed by one of China’s leading manufacturing service group SUMEC, a key member of China National Machinery Industry Corporation (SINOMACH).

The new heavy fuel oil (HFO) power plant has replaced the old facility and will reduce fuel consumption for electricity production by 15% and engine oil by 30%. This will result in a 17,000 ton reduction of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is in line with Nordgold’s climate change objectives as well as its commitments to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The power plant will enable a significant reduction in operating costs and will enhance the stability of the electricity supply for over 15 years. Moreover, the installation of the latest fire detection systems will increase employee safety.

Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world’s largest shipbuilding company and leading manufacture of heavy industry machinery, provided the power plant’s main generating equipment.

During construction, hundreds of additional jobs were created and main essential construction materials including sand, cement, gravel amongst others were sourced locally from Guinean suppliers.

Brian Nel, Lefa’s new power plant project manager, commented, “I would like to thank our partners from SUMEC and Hyundai and the team on the ground who brought this ambitious project in just 18 months. We have achieved this success despite the challenging times of a global pandemic.

“The power plant enables us to both decrease greenhouse gas emissions and provide sustainable power generation for our Lefa mine, supporting potential expansion of the mine’s resources in the region.”