Bboxx to accelerate electrification in Togo

Created: Wednesday, 30 November 2022 11:47

Bboxx, a super platform providing access to essential products and services, and its partner EDF, a global leader in low-carbon energies, have secured a loan from the Off Grid Energy Access Fund (OGEF), managed by Lion’s Head Global Partners Asset Management (LHGPAM), to ramp up their clean electrification delivery in Togo

The loan will continue the distribution of solar home systems to last mile customers, with the objective of reaching 1.5 million people by 2030.

Mansoor Hamayun, CEO and co-founder of Bboxx, commented, “It is encouraging that the private sector is starting to invest more deeply in green initiatives, and we are thankful for the OGEF’s recognition of the critical services and solutions we are delivering. However, when looking at the wider industry, a lot more still needs to be done when it comes to unlocking sustainable financing and innovation. Loans such as these are vital for us to deliver clean solutions in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, positively transforming lives and unlocking potential through bringing many more people into the digital economy.”

Alban Deheunynck, executive director at Lion’s Head, added, “We are excited to build on our existing partnership with Bboxx following investments in DRC and Rwanda, to expand the financing solutions of OGEF to Togo. Bboxx and EDF have developed the leading off-grid energy utility in Togo, and they have played an essential role in delivering the electrification plan of the Government. We were impressed by the extent of Bboxx EDF’s operations covering the five regions of Togo, and its efficiency in servicing daily, thousands of customers. OGEF’s investment will enable Bboxx EDF to further expand operations and deliver on its mission in bridging the energy access gap in Togo.”