INZAG procures Liebherr mobile crane for Ghanaian construction project

Created: Thursday, 18 August 2022 15:31

The German construction company, INZAG, has been awarded a contract for ‘Lot 1’ of the rehabilitation of the Eastern Corridor Road in Ghana

The rehabilitation of the road is one of the most important projects undertaken by the Ministry of Roads and Highways of Ghana. It is of central importance for the transport and economic development of the West African state. The 700 km road is an integral part of the North to South axis from the border with landlocked Burkina Faso to Tema.

INZAG managing director Achim Becker said, “The development of the first 64 km from the port town of Tema to Akosomba is highly complex. Through the city, the road will be widened from two to six lanes. This will be followed by a section with a four-lane expansion. Even further North, the road will have two lanes. Included in the project are roundabouts, flyovers and river crossings, as well as numerous pedestrian bridges."

INZAG is currently setting up the construction site. The company's purchasing manager Benjamin Knell noted, “The new Liebher LTM 1090-4.2 will also be used during the mobilisation phase to set up the construction site. In addition, we will use the flexible 4-axle crane for steel construction and prefabricated assembly. As an all-rounder, the 90-tonne mobile crane will be a key piece of equipment for the construction project.”

The LTM 1090-4.2 combines mobility, performance and economy in one package. It is economically mobile all over the world, as it can be moved with different axle loads for road and construction site travel. ECOdrive and ECOmode reduce its fuel consumption and noise emissions. With its 60 m telescopic boom and lattice extensions, the 90 tonne crane can reach lifting heights of up to 76 m and radii of 62 m.

INZAG aims to contribute to the economic and social development of African countries by developing projects in the fields of logistics, water infrastructure, energy, mining and industrial facilities. The company develops projects for private and public clients all over Africa. The focus of the strategy is on structuring public construction projects with export financing. In this type of project, supplies and services are exported to Africa from Germany and other European countries.

Becker said, “The Eastern Corridor Road Lot One project is our first in Ghana. Currently, we have 150 employees, but in the peak phase there will be up to 900. We have a long standing business relationship with Liebherr and we appreciate their renowned excellent services. It is an important aspect of our corporate strategy to work with German manufacturers in the African market and to establish strategic partnerships with them in Africa.”