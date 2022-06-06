Volvo CE kicks off 2022 Volvo Days event: ‘Change Starts Here’

Created: Monday, 06 June 2022 13:30

Volvo Construction Equipment is utilising the event's return in 2022 to highlight its transformative approach to innovation. The 'Change Starts Here' campaign carries over to the event, which last took place in 2018, spotlighting the company's approach to sustainability, electromobility and services

31 May 2022 saw the opening day of the first iteration of the event since 2018, with Volvo Construction Equipment opening the gates to its innovation base in Eskilstuna, Sweden. The company has gathered an impressive line-up, including the industry's widest range of electric machines, as it strives towards a more sustainable construction landscape and net-zero emissions.

For those that are unable to attend the three-week programme in-person, Volvo CE are offering a fully-immersive digital version of the event for the first time.

Melker Jernberg, head of Volvo CE, said, “As a world leading manufacturer of construction solutions we have the power to make a difference and it starts with us. We want to drive change in our own industry towards net zero emissions but also support our customers to decarbonise their operations."

The event combines live product demonstrations, panels, conferences and a tour of the facility to experience the full line-up of Volvo's electric compact machines and charging solutions. The line-up includes the company's largest electric excavator, the EC230 electric. Also on display is the new L200H High Lift wheel loader and the upgraded L350H wheel loader, offering great productivity, fuel efficiency, strength and durability.

"Volvo Days is the perfect opportunity to show how we are achieving these ambitions with ready-today sustainable power solutions. It is a proud moment for me to meet our customers and partners, together with our passionate employees. Through close cooperation in the value chain, we can make this change happen,” concluded Jernberg.

The range of productivity and uptime services on show include the recently launched CO2 Reduction Program, the Efficient Load Out solution, the EMMA electric charging application, Connect Map and other digital solutions coming to the market.

Attendees can also see the live testing of the company's TARA autonomous vehicle fleet, which is currently being tested on-site at the facility in Eskilstuna and a quarry in Switzerland.