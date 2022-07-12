Tomra Mining to showcase diamond Final Recovery sorter at Electra Mining 2022

TOMRA Mining will demonstrate its sensor-based sorting solutions on Booth E07 in Hall 6 at the Electra Mining 2022 exhibition, which will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa from 5-9 September

The company will conduct live demonstrations of the COM XRT 300 /FR final recovery sorter to illustrate its unique advantages for diamond operations. Representatives from its sales and field service teams will also present TOMRA’s offering of advanced digital products and services, such as the TOMRA Insight cloud-based platform and its latest generation TOMRA ACT PC-based system, as well as its portfolio of sorting solutions for the diamonds, metals and industrial minerals industry.

“The Electra Mining Show is the perfect platform for us to showcase TOMRA’s advanced mining solutions,” commented Corné de Jager, diamond segment manager, TOMRA Mining. “This important exhibition attracts a wide audience – from operators and metallurgists – interested in smart solutions that are simple to operate and maintain, to decision makers who need to be up to date with the latest value-adding technologies. At the event we will have the opportunity to meet them face to face and discuss their requirements, giving them a taste or TOMRA’s collaborative approach, product expertise and after-sales support.”

TOMRA also offers demonstrations of the COM XRT 300 /FR and other sorters at its premises in Johannesburg, South Africa, and at its Demonstration Center in Wedel, Germany.

TOMRA will demonstrate the Final Recovery sorter with fine kimberlitic or alluvial ore together with diamond powdered tracers in a Final Recovery and Sort House application. Visitors will be able to experience the sorter’s capability to produce an ultra-high diamond-by-weight concentrate with and exceptionally low yield by using TOMRA’s proprietary ultra-high-resolution sensor, advanced new image processing, and high-precision ejector valve system. The sorter offers 100% diamond detection within the specified size fraction and >99% guaranteed diamond recovery with appropriate feed material preparation. Plant Managers and Operators will appreciate this user-friendly, compact and easy-to-operate and maintain sorter.

“We are very excited to demonstrate the TOMRA COM XRT 300 /FR sorter,” comments Corné de Jager. “We are now able to offer our customers a full XRT solution to sort +2-100 mm particles: +4-100 mm particles with our bulk concentration sorters, and +2-32 mm particles with the COM XRT 300 /FR in its Final Recovery, Sort House or small-capacity exploration applications. The sorter offers higher efficiency, better grade, simplified security requirements with fewer sorting stages and a smaller footprint. It reduces complexity and operational costs, and unlocks the potential for previously deemed non-profitable projects and marginal deposits to be economically viable. ”

The COM XRT 300 /FR sorter can also add value to existing kimberlitic and alluvial operations that use conventional bulk-concentration methods like Rotary Pans, Dense Medium Separation or X-Ray Luminescence, if installed in a Final Recovery and/or Sort House function after these existing processes. With a contained capital expense, operations can benefit from a quick, simple and significant revenue gain.

The TOMRA team at the exhibition will explain the full benefits of its complete partnered diamond recovery ecosystem consisting of XRT technology covering the entire process, including advanced digital products and services. These include the TOMRA ACT PC-based system with a simplified interface, which enables more features and monitoring data to be processed and stored on the TOMRA Insight cloud-based subscription solution that offers a secure, controlled access near real-time multi-sorter monitoring platform. Customers are able to access digital metrics on the status and performance of their sorters on their desktop and mobile devices through a web-based interface. The connected sorters enable a more proactive collaboration between the customer’s operational staff and management, and – if authorised – TOMRA’s team of service experts.