ThoroughTec Simulation and Hitachi Construction Machinery collaborate

Created: Tuesday, 12 April 2022 10:15

ThoroughTec Simulation is collaborating with Hitachi Construction Machinery to ensure that Hitachi mining equipment owners, have access to the world’s most advanced and effective operator training technology

Through this collaboration, ThoroughTec Simulation utilises confidential Hitachi Construction Machinery technical information as well as specialist operational and engineering expertise, to shape and improve the design, development and testing of new Hitachi Construction Machinery equipment simulators. This guarantees that customers receive the most realistic and effective simulators possible, with which to drive safety, productivity and cost-reducing improvements across their mining fleet.

“We are honoured to support Hitachi Construction Machinery’s commitment to operator safety and performance via our unique range of training solutions”, said David Cooke, vice president: corporate development at ThoroughTec Simulation.

ThoroughTec Simulation has been designing advanced, hi-fidelity training simulators for more than two decades. The company has deployed more than 500 simulators to mining customers around the globe and is the only ISO9001 simulator supplier in the mining industry.