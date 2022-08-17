Rokbak receives RoSPA Gold Award

Created: Wednesday, 17 August 2022 09:35

Rokbak has celebrated its second RoSPA Gold Award in a row for achieving the highest standards in health and safety

The RoSPA Awards are presented to recognise world leaders in health and safety. Every year, around 2,000 entrants apply to achieve this accolade.

The two golds have come after four successive years of Silver Awards, demonstrating now only a continued high-level of safety standards but even a drive to improve. The company has noted that safety is deeply embedded in both Rokbak’s and parent company Volvo Group’s philosophy.

Paul Douglas, Rokbak’s managing director, commented, “Health and safety has always been a priority for us so we are thrilled to be recognised with a gold award from RoSPA. We have had a busy year with the rebrand and the various updates and changes that came with that, as well as lots of new team members on the shop floor. So to hold firm and win our sixth consecutive award is a fantastic result.”

Julia Small, achievements director for RoSPA, commented, “All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work. By receiving this recognition, Rokbak joins like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to health and safety.”