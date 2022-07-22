Ready for action: the new and improved heavy-duty Volvo L350H

Created: Friday, 22 July 2022 10:10

Built to take on the toughest of jobs, the upgraded L350H wheel loader from Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) arrives on the back of decades of innovation – to further enhance the profitability of customers’ operation

Complete with a host of upgrades, the L350H is ready to tackle a range of applications from mining and quarrying to heavy infrastructure – but now with greater productivity and fuel efficiency, all with lower service costs.

The flagship of Volvo CE’s wheel loader range, the Volvo L350H comes prepared for heavy-duty applications as standard from the factory thanks to the proven Z-bar lifting arm with double sealing on each of the pins, and strong frame structure, which is joined by a reinforced upper center hinge and new Volvo axles. Whether it be log loading, rock loading, rehandling, block handling or slag handling, Volvo CE has the specialised package (of machine features, tires and attachments) needed to achieve maximum performance.

Evolution of excellence

This heavy-duty upgrade is built on the success of its forerunners – a proud heritage which dates back to the first L320 wheel loader in 1985 – with a few notable improvements. A more responsive hydraulics system, featuring new lift and tilt cylinders, and an increased hydraulic working pressure allows for 10% faster work cycles and higher productivity.

Meanwhile, the upgraded driveline features new Volvo axles and an all-new Volvo transmission which enables the third generation OptiShift to be equipped as standard. Already found on Volvo L150H-L260H Wheel Loaders, this proven technology integrates the Reverse by Braking function and the lock up function in transmission to boost fuel efficiency by up to 15%. Efficiency is further enhanced by an optimised gear shifting ratio and the new converter, which delivers higher outputs resulting in up to 22% more tractive force depending on selected gear and machine speed.

The machine also boasts an even tougher form thanks to a new, more robust upper center hinge bearing and updated frames to accommodate the new axles and transmission.

A partner in productivity

Customers can keep working with the updated L350H for longer and reduce costs thanks to extended service intervals – doubled to 4,000 hours for an axle oil change, made possible by an axle oil cooler with filtration fitted as standard.

In addition, customers can further minimise machine downtime and increase component life with renowned features including heavy-duty axles with fully floating shafts, planetary hub reduction and maintenance-free rear axle trunnion bearings.

Telematics connectivity and established features, such as the Load Assist suite of apps accessed from the in-cab Volvo Co-Pilot display, further improve efficiency and uptime. Starting with the optional Tire Pressure Monitoring System which enables the pressure and temperature of tires to be checked from the comfort of the cab and in doing so helps extend tire life and save fuel.

Customers can make overloading, underloading and waiting times a thing of the past with the On-Board Weighing app, providing real-time insight into the load of the bucket and payload of the load receiver. The Operator Coaching Advanced app will support customers in using the L350H to its full potential. It provides real-time information and guidance to operators, helping them to work in a way which delivers optimum productivity and fuel efficiency, as well as reduced machine wear. Furthermore, a portfolio of complementary Volvo Services – including Productivity Report, EcoOperator training and ActiveCare – also provide valuable insights into ways to lower cost per ton and make impactful changes to the way the machine is run.

Comfort guaranteed

The upgraded L350H provides the same unrivalled operator experience with top quality comfort, convenience and safety to help operators achieve optimum results. As well as its standard remote-controlled door opening, air-conditioning and secondary steering system, there is also outstanding visibility complemented by the optional electrically adjusted heated rearview mirrors, along with the rearview camera and radar detect system.

Operators can configure the machine according to the job with a choice of three hydraulic modes, customisable lockup engagement and rimpull control, while the bucket leveling function automatically returns the bucket to level, from both dump and curl positions, helping to reduce operator fatigue.

Whatever application they are in, the heavy-duty powerhouse is ready for action – delivering a lower total cost of ownership for a more profitable performance, as the most innovative and refined version of the Volvo L350 yet.

Discover more about the Volvo L350H wheel loader and Volvo Services here.