Manitowoc launches Grove GRT8100-1 rough-terrain crane at bauma 2022

Created: Wednesday, 26 October 2022 09:44

The upgraded version of the previous GRT8100 rough-terrain crane includes a new carrier featuring MAXbase, the variable outrigger positioning system that guarantees better lifting capacity and site access to operators

Manitowoc has launched the upgraded version of the Grove GRT8100 at bauma in Munich, offering operators a new carrier positioning system and repowered engine.

The new engine for the GRT8100-1 meets Euromot5/Tier 4 Final requirements, delivering 10% more power and greater fuel efficiency.

The company's presence at bauma 2022 was used to launch the new crane, which will be available from 2023.

Integrating a new chassis more commonly associated with the chassis from the GRT8120, the crane also boasts an updated engine and transmission package, and a wider cab with enhanced operating features.

“The GRT8100 has been a popular choice with customers worldwide. With the GRT8100-1, we have taken a great crane and made it even better,” said Federico Lovera, product manager for rough-terrain, industrial, and lattice boom crawler cranes at Manitowoc.

“The new Grove GRT8100-1 will go into production at our US and Italian factories simultaneously, allowing deliveries to customers around the world to begin in early Q2 next year.”