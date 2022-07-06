Manitowoc launches CONNECT digital solution

Created: Wednesday, 06 July 2022 14:04

Manitowoc has continued its expansion in support services with the launch of CONNECT, a new digital platform that will launch at bauma 2022

It enables remote monitoring through an app-based system that gives owners and operators the ability to view real-time crane information, receive alerts, exchange data, and more with further functionality to be added in the future.

The versatile CONNECT platform will advance fleet management, boost sustainability, streamline service and maintenance for users, and improve connectivity to cranes with the easy-to-use platform working across smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Dirk Wolfsteller, vice president of Aftermarket for Grove in Europe, commented, “In a matter of seconds, users can access a range of features or data related to their cranes through the app-based platform. They can analyse performance, check service gauges, diagnose faults, and more. It allows unprecedented insight into their cranes, transforming performance, sustainability, and ultimately profitability linked to their investments.”

The new platform will be phased in, initially on Potain tower cranes and Grove all-terrain cranes. The company plans to add other product lines and brands in due course. CONNECT delivers an optimised user experience, assisting with set-up, simplifying maintenance, providing driver assistance systems, and more. Owners get real-time access to services and information with just a couple of taps on a screen.

With simplified and expanded insight into fleet usage, crane owners can adjust their operations to make optimum use of resources or strengthen preventative maintenance programmers. CONNECT’s functionality means that onsite trips to check cranes are reduced as more of this will happen remotely. Improved data access also means that any necessary visits are optimised. Finally, there is much less need for printed documentation as this can be accessed more easily in digital format.

CONNECT will initially be available on GMK all-terrain cranes produced from 2023. It will be offered on all new models and available to retrofit on cranes equipped with the CCS control system.

For Potain tower cranes, CONNECT will be offered as an option on new top-slewing and self-erecting cranes. In addition, it can be retrofitted on all CCS-equipped cranes. With extensive capabilities available through CONNECT, Potain will discontinue production of its older CraneSTAR Diag tool.

In the future, Manitowoc plans to enable CONNECT to be embedded into the Building Information Management model for a project and allow the creation of digital twins of the crane. This functionality will deliver better optimisation, site planning, monitoring, and materials flow on the jobsite, boosting building speed and quality.