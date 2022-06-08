John Deere Africa names Tata Ghana 2021 Dealer of the Year Award

Tata International Africa’s Ghana operation has been awarded John Deere Africa’s prestigious 2021 Dealer of the Year Award for the category of dealers outside the SADC region

The John Deere Dealer of the Year Award is presented to a dealer that performs over and above in various aspects of the business.

“Receiving this award for the second year in a row is a testament to our UPtime strategy. We have the right product mix and solutions for our customers, we offer financial solutions that enable our customers to acquire these products, and parts and service support to keep customers’ products running and working,” commented Len Brand, CEO of Tata International Africa.

“Winning an award during one of the hardest times globally, was no mean feat, and came with great effort. Our resilience over the past three years, since we started the business in Ghana, has definitely triumphed and helped us become what we are today – an award-winning team,” said Brand.

“Congratulations to David Kelder, head of agriculture and construction business at Tata International Africa. His leadership, strategy, knowledge and commitment to the John Deere brand in all the territories in which we operate in Africa is steadfast,” added Brand.

“It also goes without saying that the team in Ghana continues to surprise and delight its customers. Its dedication and hard work has been recognised by our partner John Deere for a second year. Something we can all be extremely proud of.