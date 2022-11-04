GHH unveils new LF-10 NEO load haul dumper

GHH, a mining and tunnelling equipment manufacturer, has unveiled a new load haul dumper, the latest in a line of new loaders alongside the LF-14, the LF-7 and the LF-8

The LF-10 NEO, designed for underground hardrock mining, is a powerful and compact 10 ton loader. Complete with a z-link design with the maximum tipping height in its class (2.5 m), the LF-10 is well-suited for truck loading all 30 ton trucks in the market.

Ingo Rath, product line manager loaders at GHH, commented, “The high break out forces, efficient boom and bucket motion times as well as the strong power to weight ratio makes the LF-10 NEO one of the best in class."

With a length of 9.6 m and width of 2.6 m the LF-10 NEO is very compact and versatile for excellent manoeuvrability in a mid-seam underground mining environment.

The standard bucket holds 4.6 cu/m or 10 tons at 2,500 mm width, making loading and unloading easier and more cost-effective.

“GHH installs the water-cooled Mercedes OM936 diesel engine with 240kW which is the best in the 10 ton loader size class”, added Rath. “The large fuel tank also allows for full shift operation with no worry for refuelling mid-shift and losing valuable production time.”

Low operating costs are achieved by reduced fuel consumption, ease of maintainability and a robust design to ensure durability and reliability. In addition, the LF-10 NEO has an operator compartment which boasts excellent ergonomics. A large footbox provides the operators with more space and comfort, with great emphasis placed on visibility to keep safety in mind.

In general, the loader now comes standard with useful safety and maintainability features such as the Proximity Detection System (PDS) interface, which allows the integration of third-party equipment, and optional wear sensors on the brakes.

Including seamless integration with electronic monitoring and digital analytics systems, ‘GHH inSiTE’ provides for great insight into the machine performance and maintenance requirements, being able to be tailored to customer’s specific needs.

The LF-10 NEO, with an operating weight of around 28 tons, manages up to 32 km/h with four-speed transmission and gradients up to 25%. It joins the company's mid-range segment of LHD offering, which is one of the most comprehensive on the market.