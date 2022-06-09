Enter TVH’s world of parts for construction equipment

Created: Thursday, 09 June 2022 10:55

For uninterrupted digging, crushing, and lifting on construction sites, TVH has everything needed to ensure equipment from small earth-movers to telehandlers are kept in optimal condition

Boasting more than seven million known references from all major brands and models on the market (with more arriving every day), TVH offers fast, worldwide delivery of spare parts and accessories and access to in-house experts happy to assist through email, phone or MyTotalSource to make sure that your construction equipment is kept moving at all times.

Small earth-movers

TVH stocks a range of spare parts and accessories to keep machines such as mini-excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoe loaders and compact track loaders running smoothly.

It offers parts suitable for machines such as Bobcat, Caterpillar, JCB, Kubota, and many more.

Mobile elevating work platforms

If a customer wants to keep downtime of mobile elevating work platforms to a minimum, TVH provides the answer as a supplier of parts and accessories for boom lifts, scissor lifts, and more.

Parts are suitable for JLG, Genie, Haulotte, Skyjack, etc.

Telehandlers

This versatile machine can be kept in top condition as TVH offers the necessary spare parts and accessories for all telehandler types, fixed and rotating.

It provides parts suitable for Manitou, JCB, Merlo, JLG, Genie, and many other machines.

Why choose TVH?

• Global support team: With 60 nationalities and 42 spoken languages in the company, TVH can offer customer support in your language.

• Over 50 years of experience: TVH has grown from two founders to a company of more than 4500 employees, with office and distribution facilities on every continent.

• 44,000,000 known references: The most extensive range of parts for material handling, industrial, construction and agricultural equipment.

• 95% ship the same day: TVH collaborates with local shipping companies to deliver every order within the promised timeframe. To ensure a fast delivery, it ships 95% of orders on the same day of ordering.

Contact TVH now by clicking here and keep your construction equipment going at all times.