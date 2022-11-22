Doosan ADT wins 2022 Highest Retained Value Award

The Doosan DA30 Articulated Dump Truck (ADT) has won the EquipmentWatch 2022 Highest Retained Value (HRV) Award for Rear Dump Trucks

This is one of 30 award categories covering construction, lift/access and agricultural equipment, all powered by EquipmentWatch’s industry-leading database and more than nine million market observations. The awards are a culmination of more than 100 analyst hours reviewing and ranking more than 27,000 equipment models.

According to EquipmentWatch, the data-driven awards recognise excellence among construction, lift and agricultural equipment manufacturers. EquipmentWatch uses proprietary algorithms, depreciation schedules and other data, and their analysts predict which equipment will give customers a greater return on investment five years into the future.

Beka Nemstsveridze, ADT product manager at Doosan, said, “Our Doosan ADTs are known for their performance, durability and reliability. We are delighted to win this Highest Retained Value award from EquipmentWatch, which confirms for our dealers and customers that they are making the right choice with Doosan.”

The latest generation ADTs from Doosan are the DA30-7 and DA45-7 Stage V compliant models, with payloads of 28 and 41 tonnes, respectively. The DA30-7 is powered by the Scania Stage V compliant DC09 9 litre diesel engine providing 375hp. The DA45-7 is driven by the Scania Stage V DC13 13 litre diesel engine with an output of 500hp.

Like all Doosan ADTs, the DA30-7 and DA45-7 models feature an articulation hinge positioned behind the turning ring to provide equal weight distribution to the front axle even during maximum steer articulation. This, combined with a free-swinging rear tandem bogie ensures equal distribution of weight to each wheel and guarantees permanent 6-wheel contact and drive for equal power distribution and excellent performance, particularly on difficult terrains such as soft ground, uneven surfaces, very steep slopes, tight turns or a combination of all of these difficult conditions.

Collectively, the forward turning point, the unique tandem bogie and the sloping rear frame results in ‘best in class’ rough and soft terrain capabilities. The unique body shape and sloping frame ensure equal load distribution on all the wheels, making them highly capable haulers for soft terrain work. The design of the articulation also provides equal load distribution on the wheels on both the left and right hand side when turning, which is very important for the traction and stability of the machines.

Complementing these standard, market-leading 6x6 ADT models, Doosan has also launched a new 4x4 version of the DA45-7 ADT. Intended to compete with rigid dump trucks (RDTs) in the 40-tonne class, the new 4x4 ADT was one of several world premieres from Doosan at bauma 2022.

In the new 4x4 ADT, the front truck and cab unit is the same as in the 6x6 models, with modifications being made on the rear dumper unit only. Featuring a ZF EP8-420 transmission, the 4x4 DA45-7 is a two-axle ADT with twin wheels at the rear, and with a dumper section similar to that on RDTs in the 40-tonne class.