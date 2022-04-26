Bosch Rexroth Africa Development assigns distributor in Tanzania

Created: Tuesday, 26 April 2022 09:32

Bosch Rexroth Africa Development has appointed Transec Limited as their new distributor in Tanzania

Tansec Limited is a general mining equipment supplier with an established countrywide presence. In line with the distributor agreement, Transec Limited will have access to the full range of components and services offered by the Bosch Rexroth South Africa Group of companies, for the benefit of the mining, cement and sugar industries.

Louis Potter, business development manager at Bosch Rexroth Africa Development, commented, “As part of our strategy to develop business into Africa, Transec Limited will be a good ambassador for our product range and our brand in the Tanzanian market.

“Transec Limited is a specialist in the provision of mining supplies and services, which includes: maintenance labour, fire suppression installation, conveyor belt sales and maintenance, process pump and valves supply, as well as the supply of large mobile machine components, undercarriages, pumps, hose and fitting, final drives, gearboxes and machine tracks.”

Potter continued, “Transec Limited has good relationships with the major mining companies in Tanzania. They hold established maintenance contracts with some of the largest gold mines, with permanent presence on site. In addition, Transec has positioned itself to be the preferred supplier of mobile equipment spare parts to some of the larger mines in the Lake Zone region, Mwanza.”