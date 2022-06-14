Bobcat releases new generation of telehandlers

Bobcat has announced the launch of a new generation R-Series telehandler range with a choice of 12 models with Stage V engines

The new telehandlers cover lifting heights from 6 to 18 metres with maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.1 tonne. This is the latest phase in Bobcat’s ‘Next is Now’ programme, combining product development and diversification with more intelligent, user friendly technologies and services that reshape how work gets done.

Gustavo Otero, president, Doosan Bobcat EMEA, commented, “Telehandlers are a fundamental asset of our business strategy and key pillar of our ‘Next is Now’ initiative. Our new ground-breaking R-Series range offers high performance, robust machines for maximum uptime with a focus on accurate controls and intuitive operation for tackling any job on the construction site. With these new models and the increased investment in our telehandler business, we are aiming to double the production of Bobcat telehandlers by 2025.”

The new R-Series range of telehandlers from Bobcat comprises:

Compact telescopic loaders - TL26.60, TL30.60 and TL30.70

Middle range telehandlers - TL35.70, T35.105, T35.105L and T36.120SL

High lift telehandlers - T35.130S, T35.130SLP, T35.140S, T41.140SLP and T40.180SLP.

Otero continued, “Bobcat telehandlers are popular all around the world. We want to further improve our presence and accelerate our growth in the construction market with this new generation. Leveraging from the ease of use, safety and reliability of our equipment, we aim to be present on every job site, where this kind of equipment is needed.”

The new R-Series telehandlers offer agility on demand, with a newly configured transmission system providing enhanced smoothness to carry out the trickiest jobs at height with surgical precision. These operations are also facilitated by the combination of the Boom Positioning System, the new updated, ultra-accurate joystick, the inching function and the improved visibility from the cab.

An enhanced inching pedal design is easier to use and reduces fatigue. A higher engine brake provides a shorter stop distance and increases safety on construction sites. Turtle/rabbit speeds are standard on all models and operated from the joystick. There is a new DYNAMIC mode for applications requiring rapid transmission response and the new optional hand throttle with FLEX DRIVE function allows for the control of travel speed independent from engine rpm.

Bobcat R-Series telehandlers feature a new cab designed around the operator, offering a unique central control panel for optimised 360° ergonomics. All surfaces have been optimised to offer increased space and visibility. It is based around a new 5-inch LCD display providing interactive and streamlined information, including the feed from the rear camera for easier and more precise operation.

The telehandlers also include features such as:

•All-in-one joystick with improved ergonomics

•Intuitive automotive-style controls (backlit keypad, jog-shuttle, levers under steering wheel)

•Interactive 5-inch LCD display

•Semi-automatic wheel alignment

•Automatic transmission and parking brake

All R-Series telehandlers now feature a new engine hood with a steeper profile that increases visibility and reduces blind spots by 15% on the right hand side of the machines. Access to the engine compartment has also been improved, enabling easier maintenance. Under the hood, R-Series telehandlers are powered by new upgraded versions of the Bobcat D34 Stage V engine, utilising DPF after-treatment, which is automatically regenerated with no impact on performance and no disturbance for operators.

The lack of AdBlue in the 75 HP engine and the absence of EGR in the 100 HP engine provide further advantages. Overall, the decreased number of intervals from five to three in these Stage V models allows for easier maintenance and a lower total cost of ownership. These machines are also connected via Bobcat’s new Machine IQ telematics system further enhancing the efficiency of the ownership experience. For lesser regulated markets, the proven Perkins Stage IIIA engine provides high power and the simplicity of its mechanical injection system.

All areas of the R-Series range are designed to inspire full confidence in customers, beginning with the low centre of gravity and well-balanced design of the machines, which also incorporate a heavy counterweight and a long wheelbase.

The optimum weight distribution of the new Bobcat telehandlers, with or without the compact stabilisers being employed, also allows operators to safely reach as high and as far as possible while handling heavy loads with the machines.