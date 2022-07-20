SNIM books Epiroc’s advanced surface mining equipment

Epiroc, a productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order for surface mining equipment from Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière in Mauritania

Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière (SNIM), is one of Africa's largest iron ore producers. The mining company has ordered a package of Epiroc Pit Viper 351 drill rigs with advanced automation solutions that will be used at the new F’Derick mining site. Epiroc will, in addition, provide service supervision and spare parts.

“Epiroc has a long-term relationship with SNIM, and we look forward to continue supporting the customer with optimal productivity and safety at the new mine site,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and chief executive officer.

The Pit Viper 351 rigs are manufactured in Texas, United States. They will be installed with automation features including auto drill, which allows for up to 100% of the hole drilling cycle to be in automatic mode with high consistency and reliability of operations, and with auto level, which minimises the time it takes to level and delevel, and hence provides more time for drilling. They will also be equipped with Epiroc’s telematics system, which allows for intelligent monitoring of machine performance and productivity in real-time.