Realising Guinea’s mining potential

Created: Friday, 06 May 2022 09:18

With the new Government of Guinea not calling into question the mining agreements signed by previous administrations, Guinea’s mining sector is ready to fulfil its potential

The head of transition and president of the CNRD, Mamadi Doumbouya is committed to enforcing all the national and international commitments of Guinea.

Since the transition, major changes are underway in the Guinean mining sector, namely:

• The acceleration of major projects such as the Simandou Iron Project with the two main winning investors and Rio Tinto,

• Compliance with construction schedules for alumina refineries buy leasehold companies,

• The effective application of the state’s marketing right in the mining sector,

• The implementation by the state of its right to transport minerals by sea.

All these reforms in the mining sector will contribute to the creation of an investment climate in a framework of win-win partnerships.

With this new impetus, SOGUIPAMI, which reports directly to the Presidency of the Republic, is the best gateway for investors wishing to carry out major mining projects in Guinea.

This company, which is headed by a new managing director, Aboubacar Kagbe Toure, former vice-governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea, and former deputy director general of the said company, is assisted by deputy managing director Hadja Rayhanatou Diallo, former coordinator of the permanent secretariat (one stop shop) of the Interdepartmental Committee for the Monitoring of Integrated Mining Projects , who has spent more than 10 years of her career in a major local mining company.

SOGUIPAMI is a major player in the Guinean public sector, managing the entire state mining portfolio as well as its own mining permits. Its role as a state business window has allowed the installation of new companies that are now in the operational phase.

SOGUIPAMI is open to partnerships with all investors who have confidence in the country and who want to build profitable projects that respect the environment and the rights of local communities.

The company stated, "In Guinea we believe in our mining potential."