MAJOR maximises screening performance

Created: Friday, 22 April 2022 11:02

MAJOR, a global manufacturer of high-performance wire screening media, has been working closely with its dealer network to offer complimentary on-site technical services for end users

Each programme is designed to help producers and contractors in the aggregates, mining, construction and recycling industries to maximise uptime with their screen media and include local screening performance assessments, technical assistance, training workshops and more.

Bernard Betts, president of MAJOR, commented, “We strive to be a dedicated partner to our customers to help them maximise the success of their operation. We take pride in collaborating with our dealer network to provide customised resources and individualised training to set our customers and their crews up for success. With the anticipated surge in infrastructure development, ensuring efficient processes are in place will be more critical than ever to keep up with material demand.”

MAJOR certified dealers offer screening performance assessments to identify opportunities and offer solutions for improvement to increase plant uptime and screening efficiency. A screening expert will visit the operation and collaborate with producers to collect data and operational parameters. Once the data has been reviewed, the expert will provide a report that includes recommendations for improvement and outlines opportunities for growth.

Technical assistance is also available through MAJOR’s dealer network. This involves a personalised plant visit where a local screening expert can address issues and make recommendations on optimal screening solutions. Each plant visit will include a vibration analysis test with MAJOR’s FLEX-MAT Sensor. The app-controlled vibration analysis sensor enables readings of screen box vibrations within seconds and generates a report, allowing MAJOR certified technicians to review results and fine tune an operation’s screen box without shutting down the equipment.

Additionally, MAJOR and its dealer network offer aggregate and mining producers on-site training opportunities to optimise efficiency. The seminars educate plant managers, operators and maintenance crews on best practices for screen media usage and how to prevent inefficiencies. Operations can also request custom training sessions focused on specific challenges or applications.