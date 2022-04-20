FOREMI to head drilling campaign at Atex project in Côte d'Ivoire

Firering, an exploration company focusing on critical minerals, has appointed FOREMI, part of Foraco International SA, as its diamond drilling contractor for the planned 3,000 m drilling campaign at the Atex dual lithium-tantalum project (Atex) in the Côte d'Ivoire

The diamond drilling is expected to commence in Q2 2022 with 11 drill targets identified to intercept the potentially lithium bearing pegmatite veins at Atex.

Diamond drilling at lithium bearing pegmatite targets marks the next crucial phase of exploration at Atex. Phase one, comprising of auger drilling and soil sampling, was completed by Royal Mining with results validating the recent interpretation of the strike extent of the pegmatites on both sides of Spodumene Hill deposit.

Yuval Cohen, CEO of Firering, remarked, “The appointment of FOREMI marks another major milestone for Firering as we embark on the next all-important phase of core drilling at our flagship Atex dual Lithium-Tantalum Project to intercept fresh pegmatite. The world urgently needs more critical minerals, and we believe that the Atex Project has the potential to become the next major lithium resource in West Africa.

“FOREMI is a highly reputable drilling contractor with extensive experience in West Africa with tier-one miners and we look forward to working with them on site in the months ahead as we progress Atex to the next phase.”