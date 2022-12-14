Port of Bosaso to undergo upgrade and expansion

DP World has signed an agreement with Somalia’s Government of Puntland, for the expansion and upgrade work at the Port of Bosaso

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Yaasiin Saalah, Puntland’s Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, and Suhail Al Banna, DP World’s CEO and managing director, Middle East and Africa.

The project will include the development of a 150 m quay, as well as repairs to the current 215 m quay. Other infrastructure will include the development of a new 3,000 sq m container yard, and a 4,000 sq m container stripping yard. The gate area to the port will also be upgraded to improve access control.

Once complete, the port will be able to handle container vessels and attract more direct calls from feeder ships from Dubai and other regional hubs. It will also become an important hub for transport serving the Somali coast. The project is expected to start in early 2023 and take approximately 12 months to complete.

Saalah commented, “The expansion and upgrade of the Port of Bosaso is key to Puntland’s economic growth, which will benefit not just the people of the state, but also Somalia and the Horn of Africa. It will ensure the region is further integrated into the global trade ecosystem, as a bigger, more efficient port with the ability to receive container vessels will facilitate increased trade.”

Al Banna, added, “DP World has a lot of experience in the development and operation of ports and terminals, not just around the world, but also in Africa. We will bring all our expertise and capability to the project, to support the Government’s vision for the port as an enabler for economic growth.”