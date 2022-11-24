Honeywell and MCIT to reduce energy consumption of buildings

Honeywell and Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to advance sustainability, reduce energy consumption and improve operational efficiency in government buildings across Egypt

Signed on the sidelines of COP27 held in Egypt, the strategic MoU between Honeywell and MCIT supports the objectives outlined as part of the billion-dollar National Climate Change Strategy 2050. It also enhances Honeywell’s established tracked record of delivering sustainable smart city solutions in Egypt and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

As part of the agreement, Honeywell aims to deploy software and hardware solutions within two main government buildings: The New Governor’s Building in South Sinai and the Sharm el-Sheikh International Hospital, by deploying Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager. Powered by Honeywell Forge, Honeywell Buildings Sustainability Manager is a suite of solutions designed to help reduce the environmental impact of buildings, and support carbon neutrality. By utilising artificial intelligence and machine learning, MCIT will benefit from smarter, more sustainable buildings without compromising on the occupant experience.

“Honeywell is proud to collaborate with MCIT to advance Egypt’s sustainability goals through digital technologies, in support of Vision 2030,” said Khaled Hashem, president, Honeywell Egypt and North Africa. “This MOU provides a framework for Honeywell and MCIT and to explore opportunities to deploy advanced technologies across key government buildings that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to accurately manage numerous sustainability performance indicators including indoor air quality, carbon emissions energy consumption.”