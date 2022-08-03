Construction begins for Rhodes University’s state-of-the-art INI building

The construction of a state-of-the-art building at Rhodes University, South Africa, has officially begun after the institution’s vice-chancellor, Sizwe Mabizela, officiated a sod-turning ceremony

The building will house a global Institute for Nanotechnology Innovation (INI) and is the first of its kind on the African continent to provide cutting-edge technology and fit-for-purpose research facilities.

Rhodes University’s INI is one of the most prolific and successful projects of its kind in the world, with a global reach to more than 20 countries in Africa, Europe, Middle East, North America and South America.

Mabizela said the construction of the new INI building is a significant milestone in the history of Rhodes University as a research-intensive university in the world. “The new building will stand as a monument and a fitting tribute to the many years of ground-breaking intellectual contribution of distinguished professor Nyokong and her legion of students and international collaborators. It is a culmination of many years of hard work, dedication, and commitment. As a research-intensive university, our vision is to be foremost in the generation and advancement of locally responsive and globally engaged knowledge dedicated to the creation of a just and sustainable world.”

The construction of the new building will take about 18 months at a cost of approximately US$5mn.

The Institute is funded by Mintek, the Department of Science and Innovation, the Department of Higher Education and Training, and the National Research Foundation.