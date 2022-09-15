Volvo Trucks begins production of heavy electric trucks

Volvo Trucks is now starting series production of heavy electric, 44 tonne trucks, making it the first global truck manufacturer to do so

Volvo Trucks is beginning series production of the electric versions of the company’s most important product range, its heavy-duty trucks: Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX. These trucks can operate at a total weight of 44 tonnes and the three models represent around two thirds of the company’s sales.

With these new additions, Volvo Trucks has six electric truck models in series production globally – the broadest electric truck line up in the industry.

Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks, commented, “This is a milestone and proves that we are leading the transformation of the industry. It’s less than two years ago since we showcased our heavy electric trucks for the very first time. Now we are ramping up volumes and will deliver these great trucks to customers all over Europe, and later on also to customers in Asia, Australia and Latin America.”

In South Africa, local customer, KDG Logistics, recently signed a letter of intent to purchase two Volvo FM 4x2 Electric Truck Tractors. These units are expected to arrive during the second quarter of 2023, and will be used by KDG Logistics, an auto carrier, in a port-to-factory operation in Durban.

“This marks the first steps locally in embracing electric vehicles as part of sustainable transport solutions here in South Africa,” said Waldemar Christensen, MD of Volvo Trucks South Africa. “Volvo Trucks and our customers are taking on the challenge to embrace zero tailpipe emission transport despite a lack of the necessary infrastructure and legislation to drive more progress in this area locally.”

Series production of Volvo’s heaviest electric trucks will start in the Tuve factory in Gothenburg, Sweden and next year the factory in Ghent, Belgium will follow. Volvo produces the electric trucks on the same line as its conventional trucks, which gives high production flexibility and efficiency gains.

Alm added, “We have sold around 1,000 units of our heavy electric trucks and more than 2,600 of our electric trucks in total. We expect volumes to increase significantly in the next few years. By 2030, at least 50% of the trucks we sell globally should be electric.”

Volvo Trucks’ electric line-up of six truck models covers a wide range of applications such as city distribution and refuse handling, regional transport and construction work.