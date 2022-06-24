SulNOx improves efficiency of Zanospan vehicles

Zanospan Pty Ltd., a South African fleet operator, has transformed its business after adopting UK fuel technology to dramatically improve the efficiency of its vehicles

When Zanospan experienced problems with trucks limping back from long-haul trips across Africa due to inconsistent and poor fuel quality, it began using technology developed by SulNOx Group Plc.

Initially, Zanospan purchased SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner to treat 400,000 litres of diesel for a trial but this proved so successful that is has now adopted it across its entire fleet.

“Since adopting fuel conditioning with SulNOxEco, we have not had a single truck limping back to our depot in Johannesburg,” said Paul Mosenthal, managing director of Zanospan.

“Keeping our trucks running normally is very important to smooth operations and planning for any fleet operator. We are very happy with the performance of SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner in our fleet."

SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner is a unique, advanced fuel additive made from natural, biodegradable ingredients that reduces fuel consumption, maintenance and downtime costs and the production of greenhouse gas emissions.

The results of using SulNOxEco have been monitored by independent sales organisation Fuel Fusions South Africa.

Shane Nienaber, CEO of Fuel Fusions SA Pty Ltd, commented, “Zanospan had been experiencing a high number of trucks returning from their extremely long-haul trips all over Africa limping back into Johannesburg due to problems caused by contaminated fuels. The free water problem solving abilities offered by the emulsifying properties of SulNOxEco was the prime motivating factor for Zanospan to adopt fuel conditioning."

Nawaz Haq, executive director at SulNOx Group, remarked, "This positive feedback from a new customer of SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner comes as we are expanding our reach globally, and particularly into Africa where sales are gathering strong momentum.

“Inconsistent fuel quality is a challenge for all transport operators in some parts of the world, and especially so for commercial fleet operators where such extremely long routes are the norm.

“The benefits of SulNOx’s additive package extend much further than resolving operational problems associated with fuel quality. SulNOx essentially optimises combustion and has been proven to significantly reduce fuel consumption, emissions and particulate matter, a prevalent problem for human and environmental health. It has never been more important for transport operators to look at ways to improve fuel and operational efficiencies and SulNOx can help and make a scalable difference to our climate, health, environmental and financial crises.”