Renault Trucks helps bring transport training centre to West Africa

Created: Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:31

Renault Trucks has partnered with other global corporations and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to build a Transport Training Centre in Accra, Ghana, aimed at enhancing transport and logistics capacities across West Africa

The centre will inject new expertise into local transport markets, equipping them to deliver life-saving goods like food and medicine more efficiently throughout the region.

Bringing together other leading players in the sector, such as Carrier Global Corporation and Toyota Tsusho, the Government of Ghana and WFP will set up a first-of-its-kind centre which will offer free online and hands-on training to up to 400 people per year. Training will be provided on best practices in road transport, fleet management and the safe transport of temperature-sensitive commodities.

Alex Marianelli, WFP’s director of supply chain, commented, “Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen how important strong and resilient supply chains are – and this training centre is a critical step towards building stronger supply chains in West Africa. WFP has a long history in West Africa and we’re excited to share our knowledge and experience and – through our partners – provide access to the latest knowledge from leading experts.”

Construction of the centre is expected to commence later this year with the financial support of the Government of Japan, on land donated by the Government of Ghana as part of the existing WFP United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot operations.