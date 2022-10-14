MoU signed at TICAD8 to develop e-mobility in Africa

Created: Friday, 14 October 2022 07:30

At the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8), Toyoto Tsusho Group (TTC), Aceleron, and Zembo signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for accelerating joint contribution to carbon neutrality through the development of the e-mobility industry on the continent

Aceleron, established in 2016 to create the most sustainable ESG-positive batteries in the world, has innovated its technology for developing countries which is easy to assemble and repair without the need for expensive machinery. This compression based technology, coupled with data tools and software to service the batteries effectively is a step change from the conventional battery construction technique of welding cells together which leads to an un-maintainable, difficult to deal waste challenge. For users, this reduces replacement costs and ensures that the battery technology is truly paying back the carbon used in both construction and recycling of the pack.

Zembo, which holds a vision of achieving carbon neutrality and improving motorcycle taxi driver’ income in Africa, is operating in Uganda through several business unities including assembly, distribution and battery swap.

Together, under the MoU, the companies will accelerate the collaboration among Aceleron, Zembo and TTC to explore opportunities for contributing to carbon neutrality by means of providing expertise, know-hows, and technologies accrued therein.

Aceleron and Zembo have already began the alliance in which Aceleron will provide more than 100 batteries for Zembo's electric motorcycles. This alliance will be further expanded in order to build sustainable e-mobility industry in Africa.