Hyva extends crane range with three new offerings

Created: Friday, 17 June 2022 13:16

Hyva, a leading global provider of innovative and high efficient transport solutions for a range of sectors including construction, has extended its HB crane range with three new models of mid-size hydraulic cranes with capacities of 10, 15 and 20tm

These Core Line cranes deliver modern design and superior comfort, alongside Hyva’s long established reputation for reliability and performance.

Improved structure is provided by the new modern design, alongside pre-assembly painting, new oil tanks, new stabiliser controls, load limit devices and a new user-friendly control station. A radio remote control version (HC-D4 electrohydraulic with Hetronic or Scanreco) is also available.

The cranes support a range of accessories including winch, additional extra functions for attachments, oil cooler, working lights and an audible/visual warning device.

“This re-styling is both aesthetic and functional, positioning the Core Line alongside our EDGE Line in appearance and also raising the functionality and performance of Hyva’s No CE Cranes,” explained Giuseppe Bevacqua, global product manager Cranes.

The HB102, HB152 and HB202 models are all rack and pinion without linkage. Across the range, the cranes have between 1 and 6 extensions. The jib version is available for models HB152 with E3J2 and HB202 with E5J2.