Genie develops White Noise Alarm option to reduce noise emissions on site

Created: Monday, 12 September 2022 10:21

Now available globally as an option on Genie equipment, the new Genie Lift Guard White Noise Alarm, provides an alternative to a traditional tonal alarm that can reduce noise emissions on jobsites up to 45%

Like a traditional tonal alarm, the new White Noise Alarm sounds when a mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) travels forward or in reverse, or moves up or down. However, instead of making a beeping sound, the White Noise Alarm makes more of a whooshing sound which is easy to hear by personnel who are in direct proximity to the MEWP. This noise, however, dissipates quicker than a tonal alarm if not in close proximity due to the technical acoustical differences in the alarm.

Bryan Williams, Genie product manager, commented, “On busy jobsites, personnel can become desensitized to competing warning alarms coming from a variety of equipment. However, because the White Noise Alarm makes a sound that is directional and not penetrating, it is more obvious from where the sound is coming. As a result, it is audible only to people who are near the equipment and serves as an immediate reminder to watch out.”

In addition to crowded job sites, the alarm can be beneficial for environmentally sensitive work areas, or for after-hours work in locations where it is important to minimize public disturbances.

The White Noise Alarm is available as an option now on all new Genie slab scissor lifts, telehandlers (ANSI only), RunaboutsT and AWPs, and will be available in Q1 2023 on boom lifts and RT scissor lifts. Retrofit parts kits also will be available for many existing machines.

When equipped, the White Noise Alarm will be functional when the machine is in motion. The tonal alarm will remain in place and functional for all other machine alarms, including tilt and overload.