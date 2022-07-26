Cairo launches bike sharing project ahead of COP27

Created: Tuesday, 26 July 2022 09:12

Cairo Governorate has set up five docking stations for the pilot operation of the Cairo Bike Project in line with Egypt’s preparations for the 27th UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, 6-18 November 2022

Cairo Governor, Khaled Abdel Aal, said that the Governorate seeks to support the integration of means of transportation and promote healthy practices and eco-friendly transportation to reduce harmful emissions and the use of vehicles in the city.

He added that the state aims to encourage citizens to use bicycles as an alternative means of transportation to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion.

The project is a cooperation between Cairo Governorate and the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and funded by the Swiss Drosos foundation with technical support and supervision of the Institute for Transport and Development Policy (ITDP).

Abdel Aal said the project will create a large network of points where bikes are available for public use at low prices. Citizens can rent the bikes through the mobile application or prepaid cards.

The first phase will include a fleet of 500 bikes with GPS distributed at 42 solar-powered docking stations with surveillance cameras in strategic locations near metro stations and public transportation lines.