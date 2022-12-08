Nexgen establishes Kenyan headquarters to progress African expansion

Created: Thursday, 08 December 2022 11:55

Nexgen Packaging, a provider of trim and packaging solutions for retail & commercial brands, has announced the construction of its African headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, which will serve as a primary production location for the continent and add to the capabilities and capacity of its operations in Ethiopia

In partnership with Contech Container Technology Ltd., Nexgen is establishing a sustainable footprint in Kenya by using upcycled shipping containers as the base of three facilities being constructed. Nexgen will have the ability to produce and/or deliver packaging products including care labels, heat transfers, variable data products (including RFID tags and stickers), brand identification products, woven labels and other packaging offerings.

Manuel Torres, managing director for Nexgen's EMEA operations, commented, "We could not be more excited about the opportunity to establish our African headquarters in Kenya. We are building a great team in Nairobi with significant industry and regional experience. Combined with the investments we are making in capabilities and capacity, I am confident that customers will see immediately the value we will bring to their African production operations."

Jim Welch, Nexgen's CEO, added, "Our team at Nexgen takes great pride in exceeding the present and future needs of our customers which is why we are strategic to many brands and retailers globally. Interest in the production of apparel, footwear and home products in Africa is significant today and will grow dramatically over the coming years. This investment in Kenya is a perfect example of how we align our investments with the strategic needs of our customers."