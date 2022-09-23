DHL Global Forwarding opens new facilities in Johannesburg

Created: Friday, 23 September 2022 14:51

DHL Global Forwarding, a leading international freight services provider, has inaugurated a new transhipment hub and head office in Johannesburg, South Africa

The sustainable complex (primarily powered by solar) is located in the Sky Park Industrial Estate where it provides easy access to 'OR Tambo International Airport'.

Boasting temperature-controlled chambers and Good Distribution Practices (GDP)-trained personnel enable, the facility has been delivered for the unique needs of Africa’s rapidly advancing life sciences and healthcare (LSH) sector.

The facility’s opening marks a significant addition to DHL Global Forwarding’s extensive logistics network, further strengthening its positioning on the African continent.

Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa, commented, “We are proud that this new facility was built to the highest standards of sustainability and energy efficiency in line with DHL Global Forwarding’s goal of reaching net-zero logistics-related emissions by 2050. Already, our climate protection initiatives and CO2 emissions reduction programs have had a positive impact on logistics supply chains globally and building sustainable infrastructure like this solar-powered facility takes us closer to our goal.”

The new EU7mn (approx. US$6.8mn) facility includes offices and a 10,000 sq m warehouse. It will serve as a hub for transport, logistics, and warehouse solutions, as well as international freight expertise for different industries.

Clement Blanc, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding for South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa, said, “A new facility in Johannesburg is a natural next step in our efforts to support economic growth and accelerate the pace of supply chain transformation undergoing in South Africa. This facility expands global connections to Africa, ensuring that sectors like LSH can operate smoothly, access an efficient and reliable logistics network, and continue to grow.