COSCO SHIPPING brings construction vehicle carrier service to southeast Africa

Created: Friday, 26 August 2022 10:33

With the delivery of a carrier loaded with tractors, tankers and mining trucks to southeast Africa, COSCO SHIPPING Specialised Carriers has marked its first entry into the continent

M.V. FENG HUANG SONG, a carrier operated by COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers, arrived in Africa after departing from the Port of Qingdao in Shangdon Province. It was loaded with 467 tractors, tankers and mining trucks and is the first dedicated service customised and launched by the company for FAW to deliver its construction vehicles to the continent.

Based on a full analysis of the customer needs, the project team decided to use a multi-purpose carrier with three decks and designed the service specifically for the customer considering its needs.

In recent years, as many Chinese enterprises have implemented infrastructure projects and built factories in Africa, the local demand for construction vehicles is growing. Meanwhile, export difficulties encountered by Chinese construction vehicle manufacturers have also become more prominent due to the constraints of ro-ro ship transport capacity and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since late 2021, COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers has launched an innovative special express service for direct customers, providing customised logistics service solutions for customers, including the best loading ports, the most suitable type of ships, the fastest shipping route, the highest frequency of shipment to meet the customer needs and the quality assurance of professional service. It has laid a solid foundation to build an unimpeded international logistics supply chain for Chinese construction vehicle manufacturers.