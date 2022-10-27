Bolloré Transport & Logistics opens largest logistics base in West Africa

Created: Thursday, 27 October 2022 12:27

Bolloré Transport & Logistics Côte d'Ivoire has officially launched a 9,200 sq m logistics platform in the Abidjan airport area to develop inbound and outbound air traffic

The opening of the new facility, which took 18 months to complete, is the second phase of the Aérohub project, following the commissioning of a 6,000 sq m tri-temperature platform in 2019. It was built and equipped to facilitate packaging of pharmaceutical products and provide value-added storage for all types of freight, including perishable goods destined for the Ivorian market or European countries.

Located near the Félix-Houphouët-Boigny airport freight zone, this logistics platform includes a bonded area and a 7,500 sq m operating area and a 3,500 sq m warehouse with modern equipment such as a weighbridge, a dock leveller, a palletisation system and a cold room.

“This new air logistics base is part of the structuring projects to which we have been committed for several years, aiming at modernising the logistics infrastructure in Côte d'Ivoire. Three years on from Aérohub, this new infrastructure will enable us to meet the growing needs of our customers and strengthen our role as a regional logistics hub,” said Joël Hounsinou, managing director of Bolloré Transport & Logistics Côte d’Ivoire.

This new infrastructure has been certified EDGE for its energy efficiency, sustainability and low environmental impact and integrates an intelligent air conditioning and temperature control system. It is also equipped with an automated lighting system and rainwater reservoir, allowing the watering of plants in green areas while minimising the risk of flooding.