Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cote d’Ivoire to open modern logistics base

Created: Monday, 25 April 2022 11:39

Bolloré Transport & Logistics Cote d’Ivoire has announced that it will inaugurate a modern logistics base with a total area of 9,000 sq m

The facility, which is expected in September 2022, will be located in the airport area of Abidjan.

Designed to strengthen its offer of services linked to the import and export of goods by air, this new infrastructure will have required 18 months of work.

Connected to the international airport and the city of Abidjan, the logistics hub will include a 7,500 sq m operating area and 1,500 sq m of office space. It will also contain a 3,500 sq m warehouse with modern equipment such as a weighbridge, a dock leveller, a palletisation system and a cold room.

Further developments are planned within this new platform to facilitate packaging of pharmaceutical products and provide value-added storage for all types of freight, including perishable goods destined for the Ivorian market or European countries. These services will be provided by the conventional freight and express transport teams located close to the operating sites.

Joël Hounsinou, managing director of Bolloré Transport & Logistics Côte d’Ivoire, commented, “This investment is part of the structuring projects to which we have been committed for several years, aiming at modernising the logistics infrastructure in Côte d'Ivoire. Two years on from the inauguration of Aérohub, we are preparing to bring a modern infrastructure into operation that will enable us to meet the growing needs of our customers and to strengthen our role as a regional logistics hub.”