A new era for Harren Group in Africa

Created: Friday, 28 October 2022 14:34

German shipping and logistics expert, Harren Group, extends its presence in Africa by opening its first office on the continent in Lagos

“The new office represents the entire Harren Group and serves as a basis for further business development in West Africa,” explained Paul Okpurughre, managing director of Harren Nigeria, Paul Okpurughre. “We want to intensify the proximity to our customers and our business activities in the region.”

West Africa represents about 30% of Africa’s total population. Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa, even ahead of South Africa. “Lagos is the perfect location for us – it’s a vibrant city and one of the main project and logistics capitals on the continent,” commented Martin Harren, CEO of the Harren Group. “The opening of the new office reflects our remarkably successful development in West Africa. We want to further expand our local position based on the existing, trustful relationships with our customers and partners.”

Jürgen Kuntz, senior manager, chartering & projects and head of Africa chartering desk at SAL Heavy Lift, emphasised, “Having our own office in Africa means a lot to our organisation. Currently, around three of our group’s ships sail to this region on a monthly basis. So it’s the next logical step to open an office there to be able to further develop our position. We see lots of opportunities for example, in the energy and infrastructure segments.”

Nils Aden, managing director of the Harren Group, underlined, “There are also new opportunities for business beyond our existing heavy lift activities – for example in the tanker, bulker and renewable energy sectors. The new office will represent our group’s affiliated companies Jumbo-SAL-Alliance, Intermarine, Harren Bulkers, Harren Tankers, Atheleon and Combi Lift as their commercial agent. Opening the Lagos office makes our dedicated and personal services available to our customers locally. This is another important milestone for our group.”

The new office is located in The Wings Office Complex. It allows easy access in and out of the city, and is convenient to all of Lagos’s major business centres.